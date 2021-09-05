Romo 'Out of His Mind,’ Says Colin Cowherd

Tony Romo 'Out of His Mind' For Jets Judgment, Says Colin Cowherd
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo thinks a great deal of New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson … which has caused FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd to think a little less of Romo.
“I like Tony Romo. I defended him forever when he we was the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. I was always a huge Romo fan. He’s a terrific broadcaster… but he’s officially lost his mind,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” Thursday. “There is zero chance that Zach Wilson in the next ‘couple of years’ will be a top-three quarterback.
In the opinion of CBS analyst Romo, that is indeed what former BYU quarterback Wilson is capable of in the NFL.
Cowherd’s general point is sound: Wilson will have to win a a high number of games, and some high-profile and high-pressure games - to elevate himself into a group of QBs led by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.
Romo believes Wilson might have a Dan Marino-like upside.
That seems to not be within the immediate grasp of the lowly New York Jets.
Said Cowherd: “This is nothing against Tony Romo, I like him. But, Zach Wilson has the worst coach in his division and the worst roster. … So, love Tony Romo but that’s not gonna happen.
“He’ll be in the discussion of the top three to five QBs very quickly,” Romo said. “He can make up for a lot of weaknesses.”
