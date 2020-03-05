Former NBA Star Compares Knicks To the Cowboys

FRISCO - What do the Dallas Cowboys have to do with Spike Lee? Nothing. What do they have to do with Charles Oakley? Nothing.

What do they have to do with the New York Knicks? Arguably ... one thing.

“I ain’t ever seen a team lose make this much news,'' former Knicks standout Charles Oakley told ESPN. "(Except) maybe the Dallas Cowboys.”

By the numbers, the comparison isn't hardly fair; the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 25 years but they have largely fielded competitive teams over the years.

The Knicks? Forget titles. Forget playoff success. They have in the last 20 years ended up with a winning record just twice.

Oakley, who has been mistreated when in Madison Square Garden, apparently the direct result of a conflict with owner James Dolan, is now ripping Dolan again, this time while coming to the defense of celebrity fan Spike Lee.

On Monday, the film director arrived at the Garden to enter for the Rockets-Knicks game but was barred from coming in a certain door - one he claims he's been entering through for 20 years. ... and it became a cause celebre.

Oakley told ESPN, “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s real bad over there. I mean, this man (Lee) has been buying tickets for 28 years, (spent) over $10 million, and you curse him out if he comes in this door or that door?''