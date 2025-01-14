Former Pro Bowler spews nonsense about Cowboys head coaching job
The Dallas Cowboys are once again being criticized by the media, this time for their head coaching vacancy.
In a desperate attempt to gain viewers, former Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh made ridiculous and inaccurate claims about the Cowboys on the rarely-watched show The Facility on FS1.
During a segment discussing Deion Sanders potentially taking the Cowboys' head coaching job, Houshmandzadeh started with a bold, yet misguided statement: "The Dallas Cowboys head coaching job is a dead end."
MORE: Jason Witten joining Cowboys coaching staff is move that should happen
Things took a turn for the worse when a string of false claims followed. The panel of on-air personalities, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and James Jones, went on to list the head coaches who preceded Mike McCarthy.
The entire group agreed that all the coaches before McCarthy had been unable to find jobs after leaving the Cowboys, which was completely inaccurate.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
They mentioned Jason Garrett, who quickly secured a job as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants after his time with the Cowboys.
They also brought up Wade Phillips, who had three coaching jobs following his tenure in Dallas, including one where he won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator for one of the most dominant defensive teams in recent memory.
Finally, they mentioned Bill Parcells, who retired from coaching during his time with the Cowboys.
What's most disturbing about this segment is that Mike McCarthy has likely increased his value as a head coach with the Cowboys, as he is now set to interview for arguably the most desirable head coaching job in the league—the Chicago Bears.
It's another example of media outlets using the Cowboys to generate viewership, which isn't necessarily a problem—until they make statements that are completely inaccurate and misleading.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc