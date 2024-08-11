Four Key Factors to Watch in the Cowboys' First Preseason Game
As the Cowboys prepare to face the Rams in their first preseason game, fans are eager to see improvements in key areas for the 2024 season.
Although the Cowboys will be resting most of their starters this matchup offers an early glimpse into whether the team has improved in 2024.
Here are four key factors to watch that could indicate improvements for the Cowboys this year.
4. Wide Receiver performance
The Cowboys have been without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb throughout training camp, raising concerns about his future with the team in 2024 and beyond. This uncertainty makes the upcoming preseason games even more critical for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have Brandin Cooks, but there are still questions about who else will emerge as a key target in the passing game. This preseason game will be crucial in determining who among Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Cam Johnson, and others will step into a starting or rotation role.
3. Running back performance
The Cowboys' run game has been a glaring weakness, consistently faltering in critical moments over the past few seasons. This offseason hasn't inspired much confidence in a turnaround, especially after losing Tony Pollard and opting to sign Ezekiel Elliott and Royce Freeman.
With limited investment in the position, the Cowboys are still searching for answers. Although Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are sidelined, Royce Freeman, Hunter Luepke, Deuce Vaughn, Nathaniel Peat, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and make a case for a spot on the roster in the upcoming preseason games.
2. Penalties
The Cowboys have been plagued by penalties at the worst possible times, leading to them being the most penalized team over the last three seasons. This issue reflects a lack of discipline and points directly to coaching, making it a crucial area for improvement if the Cowboys hope to contend for a Super Bowl.
The Cowboys will be put to the test this preseason, and there’s no better time than now, during training camp and preseason, to emphasize reducing penalties.
1. Run defense
The Cowboys have been dominated in the run game during each of their playoff losses over the last three seasons. Even with most of their starters sidelined, struggling to stop the run in the preseason could signal trouble for their prospects in the regular season and postseason.
Players like DeMarvion Overshown, Mazi Smith, Marist Liufau, Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston, and others, who are expected to play significant roles in the regular season, will be tested during the preseason. The preseason is the perfect opportunity for them to hone their skills and demonstrate their ability to help the Cowboys improve their run defense.
