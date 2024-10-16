Four players the Dallas Cowboys need to put on the trade block
The Dallas Cowboys have just two games remaining against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons before the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
If the Dallas Cowboys find themselves at 3-5, they should seriously consider trading some key players to retool for the future. Here are a few players the Cowboys must consider moving:
4. Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks' value has diminished given his recent performances and age, but the Cowboys could still trade him for a sixth or seventh-round pick.
Cooks doesn’t appear to factor into the Cowboys' long-term plans, and moving him would open the door to evaluate younger receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy.
This would be the perfect opportunity to see what the team has in its developing talent while gaining a draft asset in return.
3. Luke Schoonmaker
The Cowboys typically don't like to give up on their draft picks, but there’s little need for Luke Schoonmaker given the current roster.
Unless the team decides to move on from Jake Ferguson, they wouldn’t really miss Schoonmaker. As a former second-round pick with promising talent, he could be an ideal candidate to place on the trade block.
Schoonmaker holds value, but it’s value that the Cowboys don’t necessarily need right now, making him a potential asset in a trade for draft picks or more immediate needs.
2. Trey Lance
The Cowboys’ plans for Trey Lance became clear when they decided to extend Dak Prescott. This makes Lance an appealing, low-cost trade target for teams in need of quarterback help, such as the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins could use Lance to stay in playoff contention while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
The Raiders, whose quarterbacks were outplayed by Lance in the preseason, could see him as an upgrade.
Meanwhile, the Titans are desperately searching for a young quarterback to lead their offense, and Lance could fit the bill.
1. DeMarcus Lawrence
DeMarcus Lawrence is in the final year of his contract, and with the Cowboys facing cap constraints, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to re-sign him in the offseason.
If the Cowboys fall out of playoff contention, Lawrence would be an ideal trade candidate for teams looking to bolster their pass rush.
The Detroit Lions, especially after Aidan Hutchinson’s recent injury, would be a perfect landing spot. As contenders, adding a veteran like Lawrence could be the move that pushes the Lions over the top.
