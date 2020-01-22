From Aikman To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Jerry; Is He Ready To Pay?

CowboyMaven
It's not a specific concession to exactly what the Dallas Cowboys are willing to pay Dak Prescott to serve as their long-term star quarterback. But both Jerry and Stephen Jones on Tuesday, from Houston to Mobile, expressed their desire to do just that ... with indications of an increased understanding of what it might take.

“It’s been urgent for us,'' COO Stephen Jones said from Mobile, site of the Senior Bowl. "We certainly want to get that done. That’s our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to ... hopefully find some resolution to it and get that done.”

Meanwhile, team owner Jerry Jones, attending the Houston Sports Awards to honor the late Texans owner Bob McNair, reiterated that “We know what our future is there. We’ll keep our head down and keep working on (a Dak extension).''

Stephen has said that management "got real, real, real close there to start the season'' but that they now need to "land the plane.'' There can be the use of a tag to help get that done and there will continue to be APY talk ranging from $30 to $40 million.

But ultimately, Jerry Jones sounds like the wallet is about to come out.

It’s always been expensive for quarterbacks,'' Jerry said. "My first one was Troy Aikman and I made him the highest paid player in the NFL.''

And here we go again, with Cowboys Nation not only hoping for a contract resolution - but also for results mirroring anything close to what the Joneses got from the iconic Aikman.

