From Free Agency To NFL Draft, Do Cowboys Still Have O-Line Need?

Matthew Postins

How have the Dallas Cowboys done to this point in keeping the O-line built? Let's review the work in free agency while also updating our NFL Draft need-o-meter.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY: Tyron Smith (starter LT), Connor Williams (LG-IR), Travis Frederick (C), Zack Martin (RG), La’el Collins (RT), Joe Looney, Xavier Su'a-Filo (IR), Cameron Fleming, Brandon Knight, Wyatt Miler, Mitch Hyatt, Marcus Henry (reserve/future), Connor McGovern (IR), Adam Redmond (IR), Cody Wichmann (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Fleming (club option), Su’a-Filo, Redmond, Looney.

COWBOYS LOST: Frederick (retired), Su’a-Filo (signed with Cincinnati), Fleming (signed with the New York Giants).

COWBOYS RETAINED: Looney (signed a one-year contract), Redmond (signed a 1-year contract).

COWBOYS GAINED: None.

THE BREAKDOWN: The Cowboys lost some depth at this position. Su’a-Filo and Fleming both gave the Cowboys some quality play off the bench in the wake of injured players last season. They aren’t players that are HARD to replace necessarily, but the Cowboys now have some question marks behind their starting four. Oh, yeah, Frederick is out the door, too, but at least the Cowboys have a solid player to replace him in Looney. 

If you’re looking internally, the Cowboys are hoping a player like Connor McGovern can step up and help in the interior to back up Looney, Martin and Williams. 

What do the Cowboys say about the center position?

“We feel good about that spot,'' COO Stephen Jones says, "but at the same time, if there’s a great center there you have to take a look.”

Well ... Cesar Ruiz is a "great center'' prospect. And maybe Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU is a "good prospect.''

The bigger need, though, is finding a swing tackle. That’s what Fleming did so well in short bursts. It’s unclear if the Cowboys have that player. If you’re looking at a hole the Cowboys have to fill, that’s the one. As for Williams - who if he gets beat out at guard could be a swing backup - he missed the last part of the season with an injury and the expectation is that he’ll be back for 2020 and ready to roll.

DRAFT NEED: Medium. The Cowboys tend to take an offensive lineman at least once every two drafts. With the need for a long-term replacement at center and a swing tackle to back up Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, the Cowboys could dip back in the draft and grab some depth that could help down the line. ... and then there is the Cesar Ruiz trade-down rumor - which we don't love. 

To us, there's no reason Williams, McGovern and Looney can't get the job done, in some combo, thus freeing up Dallas to use pick No. 17 on a more glaring issue.

