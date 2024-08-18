From newborn to 66-yards, Brandon Aubrey's unforgettable week
Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey has had a whirlwind week, balancing the joy of welcoming his newborn son with the thrill of a career long 66-yard field goal against the Raiders during last nights 27-12 preseason victory.
Aubrey reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the past few days.
"Obviously baby Colton coming in and changing our lives," Aubrey told DallasCowboys.com. "Being able to perform away from him means a lot for me."
The dedication to both his family and his team was evident in his whirlwind journey home after the game.
"The game ended at like 4:39, and then I was in the terminal at 5:15," he recalled. "I got home at like 12:30 and we left for the hospital at 4:30. No sleep and then obviously no sleep the next couple days."
Despite the hectic schedule, Aubrey delivered a performance for the ages, booting a 66-yard field goal that left everyone in awe. He described the sensation of hitting the perfect kick.
"You can feel it off your foot," Aubrey said. "It feels like nothing is there, it has no resistance. It pops off your foot. It stays on your foot for like a half a second and then it just flies."
His confidence was unwavering as the ball sailed through the uprights.
"Yeah, I was pretty sure I made it," he admitted. "I had to watch it for a couple of seconds to make sure it didn't hook with the power fade. Hit it nice and pure, hit it straight. After about a second, I knew it was in."
