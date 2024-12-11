From Usher to Pitmaster: One Cowboy fan's dream culinary journey
From starry-eyed fan to culinary maestro, Matt Pittman’s 27-year journey with the Dallas Cowboys is a captivating tale of unwavering passion and exceptional talent, as rich as his slow-smoked brisket.
On Monday night, Pittman, the renowned pitmaster and founder of Meat Church, teamed up with YETI an Austin, Texas-based outdoor consumer goods company that designs, markets, and distributes premium products for the outdoor and recreation market, to host one of his fan favorite BBQ tailgate parties outside AT&T Stadium, prior to the Cowboys-Bengals Week 14 matchup.
Fans had the opportunity to meet Pittman, sample his famous brisket, and receive free YETI merchandise.
From humble beginnings as an usher at Texas Stadium, Pittman's love for the game and the great outdoors ignited a spark that would eventually transform him into a barbecue sensation. The vibrant tailgating scene, a 17-foot long BBQ smoker, and culinary creativity, provided the perfect backdrop for his journey.
His connection to the Cowboys runs deeper than mere fandom. The players, once his idols, now seek his culinary expertise. From Dak Prescott and Tony Romo to hall of famer Troy Aikman, they've all savored the fruits of his labor. Pittman's ability to blend culinary skill with a down-to-earth demeanor has endeared him to the team and its fans alike.
"After college, I was a huge fan, so I drove to Texas Stadium and applied to be an usher. I got the job and worked there for five years. In my second year, I even became a waterboy for the cheerleaders. Eventually, I quit that job but bought a season ticket. My brother bought another, so we had four tickets. We started tailgating, and someone suggested I cook.
Honestly, early-season Texas weather is hot, so we started with small bites and appetizers. As the season progressed, we had a Thanksgiving game, and I learned to fry a turkey in the stadium parking lot. Now, I'm known for my turkey techniques. Closer to Christmas, we'd do holiday meals like prime rib and tenderloin. Cooking outdoors with friends and family at a football game is the best. Without a doubt, cooking at Cowboys games shaped me into the outdoor cook I am today."
For Pittman, Meat Church is more than a brand; it's a lifestyle. It's about community, camaraderie, and creating unforgettable moments around great food – something he's been privileged to share with the Cowboys.
"My favorite memory of cooking for the Cowboys was definitely cooking crawfish at Dak Prescott’s house,” Pittman recalls. “He invited a couple dozen players over. Since Dak’s from Louisiana, I’d actually done a barbecue class for four of his teammates a few weeks earlier. During that class, he asked me about my crawfish cooking method. I told him I was using the new 2 pot method, but he interrupted and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come cook that at my house for a bunch of the guys?’ That was definitely the highlight."
Today, as the official Pitmaster of the Dallas Cowboys, Pittman's journey has come full circle. He's not just a fan; he's a vital part of the team, ensuring that game days are filled with not only thrilling football but also mouthwatering food. His story is an inspiration, a reminder that with passion, perseverance, and a love for good food, dreams can indeed come true.
Despite his busy schedule, Pittman remains remarkably grounded and committed to his family. He skillfully balances his professional responsibilities with his role as a devoted husband and father.
“I’m probably the busiest man in barbecue. I don’t sleep a whole lot and, you know, it’s a balance because we’ve got four kids in a big family, and we realize that like time with your kids goes quick and so that’s our focus. But we also want to take advantage of the cool opportunities we get,” he explains.
With Meat Church's increasing popularity, Pittman's vision remains steadfast: to provide high-quality, innovative products that elevate the grilling experience.
“It’s hard to predict the future, but I’m thrilled with Meat Church’s rapid growth. People everywhere recognize the brand, and that’s incredibly rewarding. I want to build a lasting legacy, and I hope my kids will carry on the business for generations to come.”
Pittman's journey is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. From a humble beginning as a fan to becoming a pivotal figure in the world of barbecue, his story continues to inspire and feed many.
