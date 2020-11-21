SI.com
GAMEDAY: Cowboys Key to Victory at Vikings

BriAmaranthus

Consider Sunday a crossroads for the Dallas Cowboys. 

At 2-7, Dallas is only one-and-a-half games behind from the NFC East lead. With the second-easiest schedule in the NFL ahead of them, it is totally possible for Dallas to rally in attempt to make the postseason. 

OR... The 'Tankathon' begins and on the bright side, the Cowboys land a very high 2021 NFL draft pick. 

Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking for its fourth straight win and the Vikings push back into the NFC playoff picture.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (2-7) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

DALLAS KEYS TO VICTORY: DON'T LET COOK, COOK

Sunday could be a recipe for disaster for the Cowboy defense that ranks 29th against the run. Minnesota has been rolling over opponents, averaging 182.3 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks. Running back Dalvin Cook has emerged as the top running back in the NFL with 954 rushing yards and counting and scoring 12 touchdowns this season. 

READ MORE: Lawrence: 'Not About Numbers; I'm Here For A Super Bowl'

READ MORE: 'Zeke Is Our Best Player' - Jerry

For the Cowboys to win, they must slow Cook and control the line of scrimmage. 

ODDS: The Cowboys are 8.5-point underdogs as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face a Minnesota Vikings team looking for a fourth consecutive win. The over/under is 48 total points. 

READ: Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

GAME TIME: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 27

LOCATION: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

INJURIES 

Cowboys: C Tyler Biadasz is out and now in IR. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (illness) and DE Randy Gregory (illness) are listed as questionable.

Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr. is Questionable (groin). Ezra Cleveland is out.

THE FINAL WORD: “We understand what we’ve gone through in the early weeks. It was not pretty,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “But I’m hopeful and confident we’ve learned from it - because we’re going to need it.”

