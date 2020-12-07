After 12 days of rest, the Dallas Cowboys are back in action on Tuesday night vs. a Baltimore Ravens team in desperation mode. The unexpected rest was because of rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues on the Ravens team.

Baltimore is looking to stop a three-game losing skid. A win vs. Dallas is crucial for the Ravens in order to get an AFC wild-card berth.

The Cowboys’ embarrassing 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Washington Football Team didn't end Dallas’ NFC East Division chances, but it certainly didn't help. Dallas is a tick from first place in the division. ... On the other hand, Dallas but is also actick behind having the No. 3 overall pick in this April's draft.

Before the New York Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the NFC East teams had not beaten a team with a winning record this season.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

ODDS: The Cowboys opened as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 45 total points. Here is my best bet for the game.

FUN FACT: Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost a start to an NFC team. Although Jackson is 8-0 straight-up as a starter, he is only 3-5 against-the-spread, including 0-2 ATS against the NFC East this year.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Dez Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches (73), will play his first game against his former team. Bryant was picked up out of retirement by the Ravens two months ago.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 at 7:05 CT

LOCATION: M & T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Maryland

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Bryant on facing the Cowboys...

"I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it. A lot of those guys on that team I know, I'm real good friends with. They're helluva football players. Whenever we line up across from one another, it's going to be fun. Like I said, it's going to be an exciting moment."