GAMEDAY: How the Dallas Cowboys Beat the "Dynamic" Cleveland Browns

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sporting the most explosive offense in the NFL and have a chance to squander the young Cleveland Browns (2-1) chances at their best start since 2001. 

The Browns' two wins came from victories over the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals, their loss was a blowout vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Beating the Cowboys would likely take one of their best defensive performances and make a huge statement to the rest of the league. 

The Cowboys (1-2) need a win to get their 2020 season back on track, and the month of October is a favorable stretch for Dallas, hosting three of their next four opponents at AT&T Stadium (win fans). A win over the Browns is integral to keep the Cowboys atop the NFC East. Otherwise, things could get SPOOKY. 

ODDS: Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is 56 points.

AN EDGE: Two current Cowboys coaches were apart of the Browns' staff last season; including wide receivers coach Adam Henry (long affiliated with Odell Beckham Jr.). This is a huge opportunity for scouting personnel, considering that these two teams have not played each other in four seasons.

FUN FACT: For the first time in franchise history, four Cowboys receivers have totaled 100-yard games in the same season. It's only week four and Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson have all hit 100-yard receiving games. 

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: The Cowboys have allowed 97 points through three games, which counts as the worst season start in franchise history. 

Cowboys Rookie Roundup: Lamb's 1000-Yard Pace, New Contributions, Diggs' Development

COWBOYS KEY TO VICTORY: The Dallas secondary needs to survive vs. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The pass defense has surrendered 277 yards per game this season and working on improving communication is crucial to victory.

"When it comes down to it, we are playing the Cowboys' defense and we have to do whatever it takes to win," Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield said. "If that is a shootout, then great, and if it is another game where we have to control the clock, then we will do that."

EYES ON: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott... Elliott only rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries in the Cowboys loss at Seattle. The Browns have yet to face an elite running back like Elliott this season and my bet is Elliott is ready to bounce back with a highly-productive game. Elliott was "bothered" by his dropped passes vs. the Seahawks that could have resulted in first downs. Look for a mistake-free Elliott and a successful screen game on Sunday. 

Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

GAME TIME: 12 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 4th

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

RECORDS: Cowboys (1-2), Browns (2-1)

