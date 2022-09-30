One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end.

Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.

Both Escobar and Walsh are from Huntington Beach, California, where Escobar had recently become a member of the Long Beach Fire Department.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar,” the department said via social media.

Escobar was selected by Dallas out of San Diego State in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He also played for the Chiefs, Ravens, Dolphins, and Browns. He last played in 2019.

He played four seasons for the Cowboys, catching 30 passes and eight touchdowns.

Escobar is survived by his wife and two children.

