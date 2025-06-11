George Pickens' new nickname gains steam after Cowboys jersey change
The Dallas Cowboys made a major addition when they brought in wide receiver George Pickens during the offseason. The former Pittsburgh Steelers standout is expected to open up the aerial attack for Dallas, while helping to take some of the pressure off of CeeDee Lamb's shoulders.
Pickens didn't leave Pittsburgh on the greatest of terms, with some veterans happy to see him go. Since arriving in Dallas, however, he's appeared to be thrilled with the fresh start.
That fresh start not only includes a new home, but a new number as well, which also led to a new nickname.
Now that Pickens is wearing No. 3, he's known as GP3.
Pickens wore No. 14 during his days with the Steelers, and began with No. 13 in Dallas. No. 3 belonged to Dante Fowler Jr., who re-signed this offseason after a year in Washington. The two swapped numbers, giving Pickens a new moniker in the process.
The last player to wear No. 3 in a game for Dallas was Brandin Cooks, who wore it during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
