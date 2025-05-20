George Pickens reveals uniform number in first photo in a Cowboys jersey
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, landing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens . His addition gives them a legit threat across from CeeDee Lamb, something this offense has been missing for a couple of years.
On Tuesday, fans learned Pickens would be wearing a familiar number, sporting No. 13, which was worn recently by Michael Gallup and then DeMarvion Overshown.
MORE: Eagles star AJ Brown lauds Dallas Cowboys for George Pickens trade
Now fans can catch a glimpse of Pickens in that jersey, with photos from the team’s first OTA practice making the rounds on social media.
Dallas is hopeful Pickens will blossom into a star after spending three years dealing with inconsistent quarterback play with the Steelers. Despite their struggles under center, he had 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pickens wore No. 14 in Pittsburgh and No. 1 at Georgia. Currently, No. 1 is worn by Jalen Tolbert and Josh Kelly has 14.
It’s possible Pickens takes a different number before the regular season, if one he prefers comes available. Then again, the 13 looks good on him, so maybe he’ll decide to stick with that.
