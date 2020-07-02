CowboyMaven
Gerald McCoy 'Loves' That Cowboys Scheme 'Will Let Me Be Me'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Gerald McCoy grew up loving the Dallas Cowboys. And now, at age 32, he loves them even more - due to the defensive scheme his new team is allowing him to play in.

“I talked to the coaches a little bit,'' McCoy said to dallascowboys.com. “(The scheme) fits me. Everything they want to do is everything I love to do. ... Get up the field, disrupt the passer, get in the backfield and make plays. That’s what I love to do and that’s what they’re going to allow me to do.”

McCoy, 32, has always been among the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive lineman. No team and no scheme is against that idea. But he does it with unusual size for someone so athletic - and the marriage of those two concepts is fairly new to Dallas.

That's even more the case with McCoy's new running mate at defensive tackle, the 6-3, 350-pound Dontari Poe, like McCoy a former Carolina player and a former first-round pick with bulk.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, told DallasCowboys.com that he's lost about 20 pounds this offseason. But his game is still about a combination of size (he played last year with about 300 pounds on his 6-4 frame) and skill.

He's already friendly with Poe and said he's developed a relationship with Dallas D-line leader DeMarcus Lawrence, too. (We're about to see how his relationship with the Jerry Jones-led front office is given McCoy's Juneteenth comments on Jerry's silence on the civil-rights movements.) But mostly, as he enters his 11th NFL season, he sounds ready to play for a team he's loved since boyhood and a scheme he loves already.

"They’re going to let me be me,'' McCoy said. "They’re bringing me in to be me.''

