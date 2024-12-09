Get ready for a Dallas Cowboys BBQ Pitmaster tailgate event ahead of MNF
Matt Pittman, the renowned pitmaster and CEO of Meat Church, is hosting a pre-game tailgate event at Lot 9 outside of AT&T Stadium before the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 14.
As the official pitmaster of the Dallas Cowboys, Pittman knows how to throw a tailgate party. Expect mouthwatering BBQ and plenty of Cowboy camaraderie.
This is the perfect way to get pumped up for the game and experience the ultimate NFL tailgate.
Why You Should Attend
Legendary Pitmaster: Experience the culinary expertise of Matt Pittman himself.
Mouthwatering BBQ: Savor delicious BBQ dishes, smoked to perfection.
Cowboys Camaraderie: Connect with fellow fans and create unforgettable memories.
Event Details
Location: Lot 9, AT&T Stadium
Date: Monday, December 9th
Time: 2 PM
Don't miss this opportunity to rub shoulders with a BBQ Pitmaster legend and fellow Cowboys fans. See you there!
