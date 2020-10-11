SI.com
Giants at Cowboys Injuries/Inactives; 'Life's A Challenge,' Says Dak

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - "It's a challenge,'' says Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott of facing today's NFL Week 5 opponent, the New York Giants, with a horribly-depleted offensive line. "Life's a challenge. So ... we've got to step up and answer it."

The "challenge'' for the 1-3 Cowboys, specific to the O-line, began in the offseason, perennial Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick opted to retire. It continued this past week as right tackle La'el Collins, who hadn't played all season, underwent hip surgery that means he won't play until 2021. And then came more bad news, as Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith opted for surgery on his neck, a procedure that means he too will miss rest of season.

Oh, and starting center Joe Looney, who injured his knee on the first snap of last week's loss to Cleveland, is also out.

The Cowboys' official injury/inactive report, of course, does not reflect the entire depth of those losses because it only lists the players on the active roster who are unable to go today for Dallas in the visit from the 0-4 Giants. In that regard, the Cowboys' "life-is-challenge'' issues are not quite so dire.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is battling a knee issue but is active, as is rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, fighting through problems with his shoulder and knee. Backup defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) is good to go, as is versatile defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.

The Dallas inactives:

*QB Ben DiNucci

*Defensive back Reggie Robinson

*Receiver Malik Turner

*Defensive back Saivion Smith

*Linebacker Rashad Smith

READ MORE: Cowboys Biadasz On 1st Start: 'Excited To Prove Ourselves'

The O-line shuffle will include rookie Tyler Biadasz making his first NFL start.

