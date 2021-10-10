Giants Stars Jones, Barkley Knocked Out of Cowboys Game

Dallas goes up 17-10 just before halftime as two Giants stars exit.

ARLINGTON - Through four games, only six NFL quarterbacks had thrown for more passing yards than New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The third-year quarterback was on pace for his best year yet and the Dallas Cowboys - and cornerback Trevon Diggs - were to be next in his path.

But with a few minutes to go before halftime here at AT&*T Stadium in Week 5, Jones has been knocked out of the game ... being carted off shortly after Giants star running back Saquon Barkley had to limp off with a nasty ankle sprain.

"We want to dominate everyone,'' said Diggs before this NFC East rivalry game, which at halftime has the teams tied at 10-all. "You know that’s what it has to come down to. We want to win every game no matter how we win, we want to win at the end of the day.

"That’s the main goal, just winning.''

The Cowboys were riding high for a moment here, overcoming two early turnovers, then getting a Dak Prescott 49-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb, and then seeing rookie Jabril Cox - moved up the linebacker ladder upon Jaylon Smith's exit from Dallas - clobber Jones as part of a goal-line stand that later resulted in a New York TD and a tie score.

Just before the half, however, Prescott engineered a drive capped by a TD throw to Amari Cooper for a 17-10 lead.

The Dallas defense has had a knack for forcing turnovers, leading the league with eight interceptions and a turnover differential of +7.

Diggs has been a big catalyst behind the team's turnovers, leading the league in interceptions with five. He's the first Cowboy to record five picks in the team's first four games.

Jones, meanwhile, has done a very good job taking care of the football this season. He's fumbled the ball only once and threw his first interception against the New Orleans Saints last week.

Said Diggs of Jones: "He clearly can throw it. He clearly can run as well. So we just got to ... worry about him honestly. Make sure (we) get to the quarterback .... Making sure the receivers are covered so he can’t throw the ball.''

Dallas got to the quarterback. And Dallas got to the running back, too.

