Giants' Tommy DeVito absent from team's flight for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be facing a Giants squad that is down to its third-string quarterback.

Josh Sanchez

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito rolls out in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito rolls out in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will look to keep their unexpected momentum rolling on a short week when they face the division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

New York recently benched and released starting quarterback Daniel Jones and was rolling with Tommy DeVito.

However, this week, DeVito showed up on the practice report.

According to the latest update, DeVito's injury could be more serious than initially anticipated. He did not travel with the team to Dallas.

Without DeVito under center, the Giants would turn to Drew Lock.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

