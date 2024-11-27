Giants' Tommy DeVito absent from team's flight for Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will look to keep their unexpected momentum rolling on a short week when they face the division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
New York recently benched and released starting quarterback Daniel Jones and was rolling with Tommy DeVito.
However, this week, DeVito showed up on the practice report.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
According to the latest update, DeVito's injury could be more serious than initially anticipated. He did not travel with the team to Dallas.
Without DeVito under center, the Giants would turn to Drew Lock.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.
