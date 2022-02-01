Skip to main content

Gisele Speaks Out on Husband Tom Brady Decision: ‘I Am in Awe!’

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” Gisele writes.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after having said he owes time to his family.

Which means it’s wide Gisele Bundchen’s turn.

“What a ride, Tom Brady!” she wrote on IG. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football … As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

Brady, 44, played for 22 years, capturing multiple MVP awards and seven Super Bowl titles. Along the way he met supermodel Bundchen - there were always jokes about her earning a paycheck larger than his.

But his devotion to excellence as a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs was no joke.

Somewhat comical was the weekend full of national media “breaking news” that Brady, in fairness, probably deserved to be handled with more class - or at least more accuracy, as many in Brady’s camp, including his own father, spend much of Saturday debunking the premature reports that on Tuesday came true with Brady’s own announcement via his social media channels.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” Gisele wrote. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”


