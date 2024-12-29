Cowboy Roundup: Give Tolbert WR1 treatment, Can D contain Saquon?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We have finally made it to gameday. It's always an exciting day when the 'Boys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East clash, but this week will look a little different.
Dallas will be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the Eagles will be taking the field without star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Despite being short-handed on the offensive side of the ball, both teams will be fighting to come away with a win. Philadelphia is on the verge of locking up the division title, while the Cowboys would love nothing more than to play spoiler on the road against a rival.
We'll find out how everything plays out in a matter of hours. In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media. Indulge.
Heavy dose of Jalen Tolbert incoming
With CeeDee Lamb shut down for the season, the Dallas Cowboys should be ready to give Jalen Tolbert the WR1 treatment. Blogging the Boys explains why that is the right move moving forward for Dallas.
Can Cowboys contain Saquon?
The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon, so the Cowboys defense can expect a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley. But will the Cowboys defense be able to slow him down and contain him? Athlon Sports takes a look.
