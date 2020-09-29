'Glue & Duct Tape': Does Cowboys La'el Collins Need Surgery?

FRISCO - What once was a rather shrouded truth about the training-camp conditioning of standout offensive lineman La'el Collins is now mushrooming into a problem with his hip that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy suggests might require surgery.

"He's a ways off,'' McCarthy said on Monday regarding any sort of quick return from short-term IR for Collins. "But I think like any player that's on IR, unfortunately, you hope it doesn't get to that option (of surgery). Time will tell.''

The Dallas offensive line has been held together, as one source put it to CowboysSI.com, "by glue and duct tape'' in the early going of the 2020 NFL season with a series of injuries to offensive tackles, including problems for both starters in Tyron Smith (neck) and Collins, who was on PUP to start camp due to conditioning and in trying to work his way back in, somehow developed a hip problem that caused him to be played on the three-week IR list.

But the three weeks are up. And on 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Collins "is a little bit further away'' from returning.

"He's just working with a couple issues that he's trying to get right,'' Jones said. "I don't want to get into specifics of what his injuries are. (We're) working through all that with him, trying to get him in a place where he can play at a high level again."

In addition to the absence of Smith (who has missed the last two games) and Collins (who has missed all three games), projected swing tackle Cam Erving is out with a knee injury. The Cowboys have been playing a pair of undrafted youngsters, Terence Steele and Brandon Knight, at the tackle spots - but at one point in the Week 3 loss at Seattle on Sunday, Steele left the game (possibly due to an illness) and All-Pro right guard Zack Martin slid over to right tackle.

READ MORE: Cowboys Watch As Texans Close In On Earl Thomas

There are no indications that Martin at tackle is a permanent move, or that Dallas is rushing to re-examine its flirtation with free-agent guard Ron Leary, who nearly joined the team last week before he and the club failed to come to a contractual agreement.

READ MORE: Ron Leary To Cowboys? 'It's Not Happening'

Leary can help. Rookie center Tyler Biadasz developing quickly can, too. But most of all, Dallas could use its foundational tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. Tyron will be monitored this week, and the Cowboys say his issue is "stingers.'' But La'el?

"He's obviously dealing with something significant,'' McCarthy said. "We'll just continue to do the best we can and help him progress."