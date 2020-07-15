FRISCO - Dak Prescott's immediate reflection upon the expiration of the 3 p.m. CT Wednesday opportunity to create a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys?

"Grateful and blessed.''

That according to the Cowboys quarterback's Wednesday afternoon visit with NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who paraphrased Prescott thusly:

"Dak Prescott,'' Slater writes on Twitter, "tells me while he did talk to (Cowboys COO) Stephen Jones and try to get a deal done, he's grateful and blessed to be a Cowboy and working and moving forward to do whatever he can to help the team win a Super Bowl.''

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the two sides finally talked at about 1 p.m. CT, with CAA agent Todd France representing Prescott. Prescott himself did get involved in the conversation as well. Suggestions, however, that there was some sort of substantial movement in terms of proposals and counterproposals are not being confirmed by those sources. The Cowboys' long-standing (since March) proposal was in the range of five years, $35 million average per year, and in excess of $106 million. France, as best we know it, was proposing a shorter-term deal.

We predicted that Prescott would issue a "rosy and classy'' statement about the outcome of the negotiations, which leave him with a one-year guaranteed salary of $31.409 million. That makes him the highest-paid single-season Cowboy ever. So even as his brother Tad expresses displeasure with the outcome, Dak Prescott does indeed have plenty to feel "grateful and blessed'' about.