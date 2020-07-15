CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'Grateful and Blessed': Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys 1-Year Contract

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dak Prescott's immediate reflection upon the expiration of the 3 p.m. CT Wednesday opportunity to create a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys?

"Grateful and blessed.''

That according to the Cowboys quarterback's Wednesday afternoon visit with NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who paraphrased Prescott thusly:

"Dak Prescott,'' Slater writes on Twitter, "tells me while he did talk to (Cowboys COO) Stephen Jones and try to get a deal done, he's grateful and blessed to be a Cowboy and working and moving forward to do whatever he can to help the team win a Super Bowl.''

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the two sides finally talked at about 1 p.m. CT, with CAA agent Todd France representing Prescott. Prescott himself did get involved in the conversation as well. Suggestions, however, that there was some sort of substantial movement in terms of proposals and counterproposals are not being confirmed by those sources. The Cowboys' long-standing (since March) proposal was in the range of five years, $35 million average per year, and in excess of $106 million. France, as best we know it, was proposing a shorter-term deal.

We predicted that Prescott would issue a "rosy and classy'' statement about the outcome of the negotiations, which leave him with a one-year guaranteed salary of $31.409 million. That makes him the highest-paid single-season Cowboy ever. So even as his brother Tad expresses displeasure with the outcome, Dak Prescott does indeed have plenty to feel "grateful and blessed'' about.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DAK TRACKER: No Deadline Deal; Does This Have To Mean Cowboys Divorce?

DAK TRACKER: Constantly Updated Dallas Cowboys Contract News Updates On QB Prescott Deadline Day - No Deal; Does This Have To Mean Cowboys Eventual Divorce?

Mike Fisher

No New Dak Deal: Prescott Will Play For 2020 Cowboys Under Tag

No New Dak Deal: As Contract Talks Stall At Deadline, Prescott Will Play For the 2020 Dallas Cowboys Under The $31.409 Million Tag

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: Why Dak Prescott Wants A 4-Year Deal (Or Fewer?)

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Why Dak Prescott Wants A 4-Year Deal - Or Fewer (With A Russell Wilson Ring To It)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: It's D-Day For Dak

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: We've Got A $500B QB, A Washington Team Stripped Of It's Identity, And It's D-Day For Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With QB Dak Prescott As Deadline Approaches

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With QB Dak Prescott As Deadline Approaches

Mike Fisher

by

IndyCarTim

Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak? Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

As The Negotiation Deadline Nears, Will The Dallas Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak Prescott? Here's Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

How Many Cowboys Make NFC East All-Preseason Team Defense?

How Many Dallas Cowboys Make SI's NFC East All-Preseason Team: The Defense?

Mike Fisher

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Cowboys & Prescott Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Dallas Cowboys & Dak Prescott Are Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Mike Fisher

by

Smoothie52

Source: Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

A Team Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Not Likely' to Pursue Free-Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

Mike Fisher

Report: Cowboys 'Giving Up Hope' On A Randy Gregory Return

Report: The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Giving Up Hope' On A 2020 Randy Gregory Return to The NFL

Mike Fisher