From Staubach to Smith: The 10 greatest Cowboys in Canton
Last night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed seven new enshrinees to Canton, Ohio.
Names like Andre Johnson, the Houston Texans' all-time leading receiver, Julius Peppers, the fearsome defensive end who terrorized quarterbacks for years, and Devin Hester, the electrifying return specialist who redefined the role, were among those immortalized in football history.
Similar to these legends of the game, the Dallas Cowboys, often referred to as "America's Team," boast a rich history filled with legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the NFL.
Their contributions have earned them a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing their status as icons of the sport.
A franchise steeped in history and success, the Cowboys have witnessed 32 individuals, including 26 players, receive the ultimate honor of enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. From their storied past, here's a look at the top 10 Cowboys players to be enshrined in Canton
10. DeMarcus Ware, OLB
The relentless pass-rushing force who terrorized quarterbacks throughout his illustrious career, holding the Cowboys' all-time sack record and earning a Super Bowl 50 ring with the Denver Broncos.
Ware's speed, athleticism, and signature spin move made him a nightmare for offensive linemen, and his impact on the game transcended statistics, as he consistently elevated the play of his teammates.
9. Larry Allen, OL
A mountain of a man with unparalleled strength, Allen dominated the line of scrimmage as an offensive guard. He was a 11-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl XXX champion, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history.
8. Mel Renfro, CB
A ball-hawking defensive back with exceptional coverage skills, Renfro was a 10-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Cowboys' first Super Bowl championship team. His versatility allowed him to excel at both cornerback and safety.
7. Randy White, DE
A versatile and disruptive defensive lineman, White's quickness and power made him a force against both the run and the pass. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl XII co-MVP.
6. Deion Sanders, CB
"Prime Time" was a shutdown corner, a dynamic returner, and a true showman. His speed and athleticism made him a threat to score every time he touched the ball, and he won two Super Bowls with two different teams.
5. Michael Irvin, WR
The electrifying playmaker with an unmatched passion for the game, Michael Irvin's fiery personality and exceptional talent made him the heart and soul of the Cowboys' dynamic offense in the 1990s.
His acrobatic catches, physicality, and ability to make clutch plays in crucial moments earned him the nickname "The Playmaker" and solidified his place among the NFL's elite wide receivers.
4. Troy Aikman, QB
The cerebral and composed quarterback who orchestrated the Cowboys' dynasty in the 1990s, leading them to three Super Bowl victories with his precision passing, unwavering poise, and exceptional leadership.
Aikman's ability to read defenses, make quick decisions, and deliver accurate throws under pressure made him one of the most efficient quarterbacks of his era.
3. Bob Lilly, DT
The team's first star was their initial draft pick, Bob Lilly, a talented player from Texas Christian University and the franchise's first Hall of Famer.
A dominant presence on the defensive line, Lilly was nicknamed "Mr. Cowboy" and was famous for his skill in stopping ball carriers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times, was a seven-time All-Pro, and won Super Bowl VI.
2. Emmitt Smith, RB
The heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty in the 1990s, Emmitt Smith etched his name in NFL history as the league's all-time leading rusher.
A relentless workhorse with unwavering determination, Smith's bruising running style and uncanny ability to find the end zone made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
1. Roger Staubach, QB
The "Captain Comeback," a nickname earned for his remarkable ability to orchestrate thrilling come-from-behind victories, was the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s.
A two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl VI MVP, Staubach's poise, leadership, and athleticism made him one of greatest signal callers the game has ever seen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
World’s Team: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, per Google
HOF Worthy: Will Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall in 2025?
Prime Masterplan: Could Jerry Jones target Coach Prime-Shedeur Sanders duo?
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics