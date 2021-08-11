'Greg the Leg': Cowboys Injury Update on Kicker Zuerlein

Soon, Zuerlein will have a healthy back and a rested leg ... and the vaunted Cowboys offense will have another weapon.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys' ability to score points - and in 2021 they do plan on scoring lots of points - is obviously boosted by the Tuesday training camp progress of quarterback Dak Prescott and off-PUP receiver Amari Cooper, who got some "two-minute drill'' work in on their own here in Oxnard.

But when trying to score, it'd also be nice to have a kicker. Dallas believes it'll have a healthy one ... soon.

"I think the timing is going to great," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said on Tuesday, "and by Jacksonville or at least Week 1 he's going to be 100% on all cylinders."

"He'' is rehabbing kicker Greg Zuerlein.

"Jacksonville'' is Dallas' preseason opponent on Aug. 29, the exhibition finale.

"Week 1,'' of course, is at Tampa Bay to start the NFL regular season in September.

Zuerlein remains on the PUP list following offseason back surgery, but Fassel seems unworried. He insists the former Pro Bowl kicker will be ready for the season-opener, and adds that he may do some pre-game kicking this Friday in the exhibition meeting at Arizona.

Fassel also said Zuerlein is doing some kicking in camp, essentially under the watchful eye of the medical staff.

"He hasn't done it in the group setting, but our trainers put him on a great 'back to kicking' protocol, if you will," Fassel said. "We're hoping hopefully this weekend, maybe even (Friday's) Arizona (preseason game) pre-game that he'll hit a few operation kicks with our snapper and our holder."

In Zuerlein place has been punter Hunter Niswander. That hasn't always gone well. But soon, Zuerlein will have a healthy back and a rested leg ... and the vaunted Cowboys offense will have another weapon.

