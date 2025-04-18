Haley Cavinder flexes ring after engagement to Dallas Cowboys star
On Thursday night, news broke that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was officially engaged to Haley Cavinder. On Friday, the Miami Hurricanes guard and social media influencer showed off pictures from the engagement.
The two were seen on a beach setting, with Ferguson getting down on one knee to propose.
MORE: Former Cowboys defender puts Dallas on blast for uniform decision
Following that picture, Cavinder showed off the massive diamond on her hand.
The couple began dating in 2023, which was the same year Ferguson broke out with the Cowboys. The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions during that season.
Ferguson was one of Dak Prescott's most trusted targets and saw his production decline in 2024 as he dealt with a knee injury and the absence of Prescott. Now with both players healthy, Ferguson should be on track for another big season, which comes just in time as he's set for free agency in 2026.
Cavinder, who plays college basketball for Miami, is known for her social media following. She and her twin sister, Hanna, have millions of followers on their shared TikTok account.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent
Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc