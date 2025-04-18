Cowboys Country

Haley Cavinder flexes ring after engagement to Dallas Cowboys star

Haley Cavinder posts pictures of the ring Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson used to propose.

On Thursday night, news broke that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was officially engaged to Haley Cavinder. On Friday, the Miami Hurricanes guard and social media influencer showed off pictures from the engagement.

The two were seen on a beach setting, with Ferguson getting down on one knee to propose.

Following that picture, Cavinder showed off the massive diamond on her hand.

The couple began dating in 2023, which was the same year Ferguson broke out with the Cowboys. The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions during that season.

Ferguson was one of Dak Prescott's most trusted targets and saw his production decline in 2024 as he dealt with a knee injury and the absence of Prescott. Now with both players healthy, Ferguson should be on track for another big season, which comes just in time as he's set for free agency in 2026.

Cavinder, who plays college basketball for Miami, is known for her social media following. She and her twin sister, Hanna, have millions of followers on their shared TikTok account.

Home/News