Jake Ferguson's GF Haley Cavinder hypes Cowboys fans up for preseason finale
Jake Ferguson was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 NFL season, after hauling in 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 and earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Ferguson is looking to build on his breakout season, and girlfriend Haley Cavinder will be cheering him on along the way.
Cavinder, one half of the social media famous Cavinder Twins, is returning to play college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes for her final year of eligibility after a year away from the sport alongside twin Hanna.
MORE: Cavinder Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out in the Bahamas
Haley proudly cheered Ferguson on during the 2023 campaign showing her support on social media, and she's back at it again hyping up Cowboys fans ahead of the team's preseason finale.
She took to Instagram along with her mom to show off a custom Ferguson t-shirt and did her best to set the mood for the afternoon.
Expect to see plenty of Haley Cavinder in the crowd whenever possible and see her rooting own America's Team's favorite tight end throughout the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Last Call: 7 players to watch in Cowboys' preseason finale vs Chargers
Bubble Boys: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale
Can’t Quit You: 5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
Reinforcements: Why the Cowboys should trade for this Chicago Bears RB