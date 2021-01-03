HomeNewsPodcasts
HALFTIME: Giants 20-9 Over Befuddled Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants Is About A Chance At The NFL Playoffs - And At Halftime, The Chance Is All New York's
The Week 17 must-win matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys was, in theory, going to bring out the best in a Dallas team that had won three straight before today.

But Greg Zuerlein is the only "best'' they have.

New York leads at halftime, 20-9, starting with a six play, 78-yard drive punctuated with a touchdown carry by receiver Sterling Shepard. He caught a TD in the second quarter and then Dante Pettis did the just ahead of halftime, making QB Daniel Jones of the Giants seem far more ready to win than vet Andy Dalton, who has been erratic throughout.

What did Dallas accomplish beyond the trio of Zuerlein field goals?

Some defensive silliness from Jaylon Smith ...

Some more defensive silliness from Jourdan Lewis ...

And one takeaway. That's it.

READ MORE: Cowboys Closers: Can McCarthy Be An 'Anti-Garrett'?

READ MORE: Aikman EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Will ‘Sleep Well’ If They Pay Dak

Ezekiel Elliott (seven carries for 27 yards) appears to be playing hurt and his teammates, on both sides of the ball, aren't living up to their own expectations. None of Dalton's three marquee receivers have been able to shake loose, and New York offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the deposed Dallas head coach, is out-dueling new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and his staff - featuring defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and his assistants, all of whom could be on the hot seat if there's no second-half turnaround.

One more half to go before Dallas finds out if it season ends without the Washington-Philly drama mattering at all.

