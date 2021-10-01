Calvin Loves CeeDee - And Here's Why

“I love seeing CeeDee Lamb. I love watching that kid go up and make a play on the ball.'' - Calvin Johnson.

FRISCO - The NFL legend Calvin Johnson has been retired from the NFL since 2016. But the former Detroit Lions receiver is remembered for putting on a show at his position.

And now he's got a favorite young NFL receiver who he says can do the same.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Johnson was asked which young wide receivers are catching his eye.

“I love seeing CeeDee Lamb. I love watching that kid go up and make a play on the ball,” Johnson said.

Johnson added, “I feel bad asking this question because I’m going to leave someone out.” And indeed, as Johnson noted, there are a bunch of names who have impressed as wide receivers in today’s game.

But the Hall-of-Famer has clearly studied Lamb.

Said Calvin: “The guy can move. The guy’s elusive. He’s not a tiny receiver. He likes to go up and make a play. I see a guy that goes up and use their hands, pinpoint that ball, run good routes, and catch with your hands. Those are two things for me that I love to see in a receiver.”

As a rookie in 2020, Lamb had 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. So far this year, as one of many weapons in the Dak Prescott-led Dallas arsenal, Lamb already has 18 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, CeeDee Lamb and the 2-1 Cowboys take on a Carolina Panthers team that is 3-0. We get the sense Calvin Johnson will be watching.

