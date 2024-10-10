History is on the Dallas Cowboys’ side heading into showdown with the Lions
Week 6 will be quite the test for the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Detroit Lions.
Dallas is fresh off a huge win on Sunday Night Football. They knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on a late touchdown to improve to 3-2 on the year. They now face the 3-1 Lions who spent this past week on a bye.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Lions: 3 keys to victory for Week 6
The last time these two teams met, the game ended in a controversial matter, giving the Lions a bit more motivation. Dallas is also 0-2 at home to start the season, so there are reasons to be concerned. But if history is any indicator, the Cowboys could be just fine.
Their victory in 2023 was the sixth in a row for Dallas over Detroit.
In all, the Cowboys lead the series between the two teams 19-12. The last time they lost to Detroit was in 2013 when Matthew Stafford capped off an incredible comeback with a game-winning touchdown run. That was an exciting shootout that ended 31-30 with the Lions scoring 24 and Dallas putting up 17 in the final quarter.
Despite their history, Detroit remains the favorite heading into this one. They’re also seen as a measuring stick for the Cowboys, who have yet to secure a win over a contender in 2024.
