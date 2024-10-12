History shows that the Dallas Cowboys do not fear the Detroit Lions
This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions will play a massive NFC matchup. In most years, hearing that a matchup with the Lions is massive would seem like a harsh joke. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has changed the culture in Detroit and turned the franchise into a winner.
But winning isn't something the Lions have a lot of experience in when it comes to playing the Cowboys. The two teams have met 31 times, with the Cowboys leading the overall matchup 19-12. If anything, history tells us the Cowboys will win this game.
In the last six meetings between the teams, the Cowboys have come away victorious. Including a postseason victory back in 2015, that gave former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo his second and final postseason victory.
Of course, counting a victory before a game happens would be foolish. The Lions somehow look even better than they did last season. However, sometimes, when a team has a long losing streak, those thoughts seem to creep into the minds of the players and coaches, making the moment become insurmountable pressure.
Will the Cowboys continue their win ways over the Lions?
