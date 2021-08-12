Sports Illustrated home
'Hopefully’ Hooker: Cowboys Reveal Practice Plan for New Safety

Hooker, the former Colts first-round star signed this summer by Dallas as a vet-minimum free agent, is closing in on practicing.
OXNARD, Calif. — Safety Malik Hooker on Wednesday did some individual work in pads for the first time in training camp, and Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones revealed that the ramp-up is now on.

"Hopefully next week,'' Jones said in regard to Hooker practicing fully. "Hopefully he'll be jumping in.''

Hooker, the former Colts first-round star signed this summer by Dallas as a vet-minimum free agent, did not suit up for the team during Thursday’s 16-3 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Steelers at Canton. He is itching to play - “For me,'' Hooker insisted, "it ain't about what I got to prove. It’s about me staying available and stay healthy at this point.'' - but he’s also quick to add a concern, as he notes frankly that he hasn’t played in an NFL game in a year.

Additionally, there are the “medicals” referred to by coach Mike McCarthy. He missed nearly all of the 2020 season after tearing an Achilles.

The Cowboys have three more preseason contests: at the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, vs. the Houston Texans on Aug. 21, and vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29. The Cowboys would love to have Hooker win the starting free safety job, but when they open the NFL regular season against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9, they’d also like to know that Hooker is healthy and ready.

"He's getting better, he's getting close," said McCarthy - and maybe "close'' means practice participation on Monday when training camp continues at home in Frisco.

