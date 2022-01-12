Can He Stay Hot? Cowboys QB Dak Wins NFL Honor

Skip to main content

Can He Stay Hot? Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Wins NFL Honor

"Hell of a year for a guy who was in a slump," jokes Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can joke now about his "slump'' during a portion of the second half of the 2021 NFL season.

But at this moment, opponents know his level of play is no joke.

"We got some momentum and scored some touchdowns,'' Prescott said in an understatement, reflecting on Dallas' Week 18 win at Philadelphia, which wins him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, his third such award this year. "Everything we did, for the most part, was a success.''

Indeed. In last Saturday’s performance against the Eagles. Prescott was 21 of 27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-26 rout that saw him retire early and that saw the Cowboys, in the end, vault up to the No. 3 slot in the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

And now, a home Sunday meeting with the San Francisco 49ers in which Dak, the highest-paid player in the NFL, will be asked to do it again.

That game marked the second time in three weeks, and the third time this year, that the Cowboys - the NFL's top-scoring team - put up more than 50 points. Dallas during the regular season jumped over the 40-point mark five times.

In the last three games, Prescott is 73 of 104 for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Hell of a year for a guy who was in a slump," joked Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Yup. And now all Dak and Mac have to do Sunday in the playoffs is ... do it again.

