Houston Texans ruthlessly troll Dallas Cowboys failures after MNF
Dallas Cowboys fans are going through it. The 2024 NFL campaign has been a disaster for America's Team, and there are no signs of life.
Every time they take the field at AT&T Stadium, things go terribly wrong -- even pieces of the roof start falling onto the field.
After falling to the Houston Texans, 34-10, things got even worse.
MORE: 4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Not only did the Texans celebrate their victory over Dallas, they trolled the team in epic fashion by poking fun at all of the team's failures -- yes, even the roof.
If we are being honest with ourselves, this is A+ work by the Texans social media admin.
At this point, all Cowboys can do is laugh. The season is in the dumps, division rivals are thriving, and the team is led by a lame-duck head coach. If you can't laugh at everything collapsing, it's going to be a rough two months.
So, take the L on the chin, like the Cowboys do, and appreciate the humor that is coming Big D's way... because, at this point, the team is one of the laughing stocks of the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired