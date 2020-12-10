How'd Bottom-Dweller Cowboys Rise in SI Rankings?

The Dallas Cowboys Have Fallen About As Far As They Can Following Their 34-17 Blowout Loss To The Baltimore Ravens, Sitting Near The Bottom Of The League In This Week's SI NFL Power Rankings

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were already cellar-dwellers in terms of the NFL's hierarchy before their embarrassing 34-17 blowout loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

In last week's edition of the SI's NFL Power Rankings, the Cowboys came in at the 30th spot just behind their division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and just ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

READ MORE: Cowboys Ex: Dak Should Get Out of Dallas

This week, somehow, Dallas actually jumps in the ranks, albeit just two spots. Nevertheless, that is a rise for the struggling Cowboys, who at 3-9 on the season now sit at the 28th spot, sandwiched between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Said SI of the Cowboys:

Even without Dak Prescott, this is one of the most disappointing rosters in the league. A team with a backup like Andy Dalton should be far more competitive and relevant, especially in an ugly division like the NFC East. Tuesday’s loss to the Ravens was another ho-hum affair.

READ MORE: Aikman Blasts Cowboys; Should Some Coaches Get Fired?

The rise for Dallas, while surprising, makes a small amount of sense, and seems to be more of a product of the other teams' struggles, rather than anything the Cowboys did to improve their stock.

With the season now all but over, the Cowboys don't have much left to play for outside of contract bonuses and player development - though, with four games left in the regular season, including matchups with the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, the San Francisco 49ers, and two divisional tilts with the Eagles and Giants, things could always get worse.