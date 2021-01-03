How Cowboys Playoff Berth Alters Dak Contract

What Would a Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Berth Mean for Dak Prescott’s Future with 'America’s Team'? It's About The Timetable

Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Dallas Cowboys have miraculously put themselves in a position to advance to the NFL Playoffs.

The Cowboys have kept themselves in contention despite losing their star quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton inherited a 1-3 team, along with a club trying to hide many deficiencies on the defensive side, yet he has managed to position Dallas to potentially win the NFC East.

If the Cowboys win against the New York Giants in Week 17 and the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys will win the NFC East.

What does this all mean to Dak Prescott’s unknown future?

Not quite what some thing.

Securing a playoff spot this year would mark just the fourth time in 11 years that the Cowboys have advanced to the postseason. In Prescott’s previous years as the starter, the Cowboys only made the playoffs twice, ultimately leading to one playoff win.

Prescott’s lack of playoff success combined with the Cowboys’ potential to advance to the playoffs with backup Dalton has left some wondering whether the Cowboys really should invest $40 million per year in their quarterback ... or if there is a more affordable way to find someone to quarterback "America’s Team''?

If a backup quarterback making $3 million (Dalton's base) is leading the Cowboys to the NFL Playoffs, why should the Cowboys offer Prescott, say $200 million? Even the most staunch Dak supporter might have to admit: It's not a ridiculous question. It's a thought worth brainstorming, here, and more importantly, inside The Star.

The Jones family has done that brainstorming. Jerry and Stephen have their answer.

"Dak is our quarterback,'' Jerry Jones recently repeated.

Added Stephen Jones: "He's our future. His makeup is all the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s a great player. ... We're not nervous to sign Dak.''

So what really changes regarding Dalton and Dak and the playoffs and the contracts? Short of Dalton doing something Super-miraculous, the only change in Dallas' plans with franchise-tagged Dak negotiations is this:

Those negotiations can begin as soon as the Cowboys' season ends. A month ago, it appeared that start-up date would be Monday, January 4. But now? The Cowboys would like to keep winning, into the postseason, happy to delay the opening of the negotiating window by winning playoff-important games.