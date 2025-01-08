How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
The Dallas Cowboys are diving head-first into offseason mode after missing the postseason for the first time since 2020.
The franchise is still undecided on whether or not they are bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy next season.
However, one thing the team must do this offseason is add depth to the roster. But will the current salary cap allow the Cowboys to make major moves?
Before the start of this season, the Cowboys made massive deals to lock up quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the long term.
With so much money tied up in franchise players already, numerous moves in free agency may not be ideal for the franchise.
According to Sportrac, the Cowboys will have $15 million available in cap space this offseason. That number puts them 24th in the league in available cap space.
The franchise will be making a major decision on the future of star edge rusher Micah Parsons this season. However, after a potential deal with Parsons is made. The Cowboys may have one hand tied behind their back for the rest of free agency.
