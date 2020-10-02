SI.com
How to Watch: Browns at Cowboys

Matt Galatzan

Following a tough 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys return home to begin a three-game homestand. First up for Dallas during that stretch, is Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., and an uber-talented Cleveland Browns squad that sits at 2-1 on the season.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Cowboys 1-2, Browns 2-1

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: 105.3 The Fan 

Lead Official: Clay Martin

Money Line: CLE: +190, DAL: -230

Spread: CLE: +4.5 (-110), DAL: -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 55 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

  • DB Trevon Diggs (Limited)
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence (DNP)
  • T Tyron Smith (Limited Participant)

The Cowboys enter Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns looking to get back to .500 after a tough loss in Seattle last weekend. There is good news for Dallas, however, as left tackle Tyron Smith seems to be on track to return to action after missing the last two weeks with a neck injury. If Smith is indeed able to go, it would provide immense relief for the Cowboys offense, with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, and a talented Browns pass rush on the other side of the ball. 

Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

Quotable: “We’ll approach 25,000, if it’s not 25,000, out here Sunday at our ball game," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "That will lead the NFL in attendance when we do that. And we’ve done that, in mind, very safe and very prudent.”

