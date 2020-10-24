How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team

ARLINGTON - Coming off of their worst and most embarrassing loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the Cowboys will look to get their season back on track this weekend against the division rival Washington Football Team

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Washington Football Team

Current Records: Cowboys 2-4, Washington 1-5

Date/Time: Monday, October 25th at 12 p.m. CT

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Streaming: Fubo TV, NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)

Lead Official: Ron Torbert

Moneyline: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)

Spread: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-114), Under: (-106)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

OT Brandon Knight

OG Zack Martin

DE Aldon Smith

Cardinals

T Saahdiq Charles

CB Ronald Darby

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

TE Logan Thomas

WR Isaiah Wright

DL James Smith-Williams

T Geron Christian Sr.

DL Chase Young

Quotable: "I think you've got to be real careful when you start challenging professional athletes about effort, especially from a distance,'' McCarthy said when asked if Cowboys defensive players are simply not putting in the work. "We don't have an effort issue.''