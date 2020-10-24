SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Matt Galatzan

ARLINGTON - Coming off of their worst and most embarrassing loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the Cowboys will look to get their season back on track this weekend against the division rival Washington Football Team

READ MORE: GAMEDAY: What's Cowboys Key to Win at Washington?

READ MORE: Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Washington Football Team

Current Records: Cowboys 2-4, Washington 1-5

Date/Time: Monday, October 25th at 12 p.m. CT

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland 

Streaming: Fubo TV, NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)

Lead Official: Ron Torbert

Moneyline: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)

Spread: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-114), Under: (-106)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

  • OT Brandon Knight
  • OG Zack Martin
  • DE Aldon Smith

Cardinals

  • T Saahdiq Charles
  • CB Ronald Darby
  • WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  • TE Logan Thomas
  • WR Isaiah Wright
  • DL James Smith-Williams
  • T Geron Christian Sr.
  • DL Chase Young

READ MORE: Cowboys ‘More Likely’ to Make NFL Deadline Trade?

Quotable: "I think you've got to be real careful when you start challenging professional athletes about effort, especially from a distance,'' McCarthy said when asked if Cowboys defensive players are simply not putting in the work. "We don't have an effort issue.''

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Top 5 Draft Needs: DBs, Please

What positions should the Dallas Cowboys be interested in for the 2021 NFL Draft? One glaring problem stands out

Matthew Postins

GAMEDAY: What is the Cowboys Key to Victory Over Washington?

As they ready for a trip to Washington, the Cowboys are the much more talented team, even with a depleted offensive line, and if they take care of the ball... Dallas will win. ... Right?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak Prescott And His Future With Dallas

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams?

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams? Plus Our Preview of NFL Week 7 at Washington

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update For NFL Week 7

Mike Fisher

Cowboys ‘More Likely’ to Make An NFL Deadline Trade?

Can The Dallas Cowboys Make An NFL Deadline Trade? We Review Owner Jerry Jones’ Thoughts and List The Candidates - And The Obstacles

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Emmitt Solution To The Zeke Problem

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys Fumbling? The Emmitt Solution To The Zeke Problem, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant To Sign With Baltimore Ravens

'You Know It!' Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Was Upbeat About His Summer Baltimore Tryout; Now He's Signing With The Ravens

Mike Fisher

Washington Pass-Rush Talk; Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Injury Update

Locked On Cowboys: Pass-Rush Talk - From Washington, and From Dallas, An Aldon Smith Injury Update

Mike Fisher

Jaylon Smith On His Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Jaylon Smith, With Paige Hathaway, On His Dallas Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Mike Fisher