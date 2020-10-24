How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Matt Galatzan
ARLINGTON - Coming off of their worst and most embarrassing loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the Cowboys will look to get their season back on track this weekend against the division rival Washington Football Team
In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.
Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Washington Football Team
Current Records: Cowboys 2-4, Washington 1-5
Date/Time: Monday, October 25th at 12 p.m. CT
Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Streaming: Fubo TV, NFL Sunday Ticket
TV: FOX
Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)
Lead Official: Ron Torbert
Moneyline: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)
Spread: DAL: -1 (-110), WAS: +1 (-110)
Total: 44.5 – Over: (-114), Under: (-106)
Injuries ...
Cowboys:
- OT Brandon Knight
- OG Zack Martin
- DE Aldon Smith
Cardinals
- T Saahdiq Charles
- CB Ronald Darby
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
- TE Logan Thomas
- WR Isaiah Wright
- DL James Smith-Williams
- T Geron Christian Sr.
- DL Chase Young
Quotable: "I think you've got to be real careful when you start challenging professional athletes about effort, especially from a distance,'' McCarthy said when asked if Cowboys defensive players are simply not putting in the work. "We don't have an effort issue.''