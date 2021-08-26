How to Watch: Cowboys Preseason Finale VS Jaguars

Here is how to watch and listen to the Cowboys' final preseason game, vs the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 0-3 on the preseason schedule, following their 20-14 Saturday loss to the Houston Texans last weekend.

Luckily for Dallas, the preseason has nearly come to an end, with Sunday's noon matchup against No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars marking their final outing of the 2021 preseason slate.

After that, Dallas will turn its attention to a Thursday, September 9 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the NFL's inaugural game of the season.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Jaguars on Sunday

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Pre Season Records: Cowboys 0-3, Jaguars 0-2

Date/Time: Sunday, August 29 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: NFL Network/CBS 11

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Money Line: Jax -175, DAL: +145

Spread: JAX +1.5 (-110), DAL: -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 35 – Over: (-120), Under: (+100)

Injuries

Cowboys:

G Conner Williams (OUT - Reserve/COVID-19 List)

RB Rico Dowdle (IR)

QB Dak Prescott (Questionable)

WR CeeDee Lamb (OUT - COVID-19 Protocol)

DE Carlos Watkins (OUT - Reserve/COVID-19 List)

S Donovan Wilson (Questionable)

S Damontae Kazee (OUT - Reserve/COVID-19 List)

S Malik Hooker (OUT - Reserve/COVID-19 List)

K Greg Zuerlein (Questionable)

P Hunter Niswander (IR)

Jaguars:

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Questionable)

RB Travis Etienne (IR)

OT Cam Robinson (Questionable)

LB Josh Allen (OUT - Reserve/COVID-19 List)

