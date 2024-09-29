Hunter Luepke is the key to unlocking the Cowboys offense
Hunter Luepke is being underutilized in the Dallas Cowboys' offense and is arguably the most efficient offensive weapon the team has.
With just eight touches on the season, Hunter Luepke has made a significant impact, as six of those touches have resulted in first downs. He has recorded two carries for eight yards and six receptions for 73 yards.
Given the struggles of the Cowboys' three primary running backs early in the season, Luepke deserves to be utilized more.
In fact, his efficiency suggests he should be considered as the primary back in the Cowboys' offense.
Hunter Luepke has the potential to be the versatile offensive weapon the Cowboys were hoping Deuce Vaughn would become.
While Luepke may not contribute as a returner, he makes a significant impact on special teams, particularly in kick coverage where he's shown his tackling ability.
Offensively, he can be utilized as a runner or in the passing game, lining up either at tight end or out of the backfield.
