'I'm A Plug': Cowboys Sign Rookie 'Wide Body' DT Quinton Bohanna To 4-Year Contract

The Dallas Cowboys added help on defense in the Draft and have now signed Quinton Bohanna.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continued to rebuild their defense in the later rounds in the recent NFL Draft, and have now as of Thursday night, as the first rookie camp begins here at The Star, have signed Kentucky defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna to his standard four-year deal.

And the Cowboys talk as if they are counting on him.

"I'm a plug in the middle,'' said Bohanna, who is 6-4 and last year played at about 357 pounds.

Bohanna joins a position group that had already added new talent in the form of UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, both of which were taken in the third round. He is also the second Kentucky player selected by the Cowboys in this draft. The first was cornerback Kelvin Jordan, who was taken in the second round.

But the change? Dallas over the years has not much liked the old-fashioned run-stuffer. But Bohanna - who did show up weighing less at his Pro Day - is, at his best, absolutely that.

Bohanna was a second-team All-SEC selection last season. He played in 45 career games with 33 starts, including 27 in a row in his four-year career. He totaled 59 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, four PBUs, three QBH, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Cowboys had already selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, too, and while they are writing Micah's name in pen to help the D, they are writing this kid's name in pencil to do the same ... even though there is now ink on the contract.