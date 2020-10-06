SI.com
Profane Tank Lawrence Rips Cowboys Critics

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - DeMarcus Lawrence has been hard on himself and his Dallas Cowboys defensive teammates at the start of this failed 2020 NFL season, labeling his unit “soft.”

And for a moment on social media on Tuesday, Tank also decided to be hard on his critics.

“F**k all ya'll,” Lawrence wrote in response to fans ripping him for his performance in Dallas’ 1-2 start. "I play my heart out for the Cowboys and my brothers. ... playing through injuries since Day 1. I will never stop. If you don’t see me (doing) enough, stop watching stats and watch the game."

Lawrence, 28, is telling the truth about his injury (he’s playing with a bad knee) and he is telling the truth about his heart (Owner Jerry Jones, the man who signs that $20 million a year check, has praised Lawrence in that department.)

But fans are seeing results like Sunday’s embarrassing 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns, And they are seeing the highest-paid defensive player in franchise history

Now battling his way through four games with no sacks.

Lawrence, who signed a five-year, $105 million contract before the 2019 season, has been credited with 11 sacks so far this season. ... and is a centerpiece of a defense that is statistically one of the worst in NFL history.

It is worth noting that after Sunday’s Week 4 loss, Lawrence himself was critical of teammates and of his own performance, saying the Cowboys “have to grow up and play like men.”

Lawrence, by the way, is a team leader who has a penchant for saying incendiary things that often get the attention of inspired teammates.

But saying it himself and hearing about it from fans on his social media page are, to the always-outspoken Lawrence, clearly not the same thing.

“F**k off my page with that b*tch sh*t,” he wrote.

