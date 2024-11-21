Injured Cowboys defender expected to return for Week 12, according to Jerry Jones
There's good news on the horizon for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders in Week 12.
Despite the season going down hill, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who has been sidelined with a foot injury since the preseason, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism and expects Bland's return during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.
"Unless something pops its head up in the next couple of days, we anticipate DaRon Bland making his season debut," Jones said.
Bland's return is a significant boost for the Cowboys' defense, which has struggled for the vast majority of the season.
The 2023 Pro Bowler is a vital part of the secondary, having recorded 14 interceptions over his first two seasons, the most by a Cowboys defender during that time. He also led the NFL in interceptions with nine last season.
If everything goes as planned, Bland will return to face the team against which he set the NFL record for pick-six touchdowns last season, scoring a total of five interception returns in 2023, and achieved this milestone on Thanksgiving when Dallas defeated Washington 45-10.
