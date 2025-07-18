Cowboys Country

Injured Dallas Cowboys cornerback claims he's 'ready' for training camp

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting some much-needed help in the secondary.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys went through minicamp without two of their top cornerbacks.

Trevon Diggs and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. are both recovering from knee injuries, and there's no confirmation on their status for training camp. The good news, however, is that a breakout star from 2024 who was also injured claims that he will be ready when the team arrives in Oxnard.

Josh Butler, who tore his ACL in a Week 13 win over the New York Giants, said via X that he was "Ready for camp."

The former UFL cornerback shocked Cowboys Nation when he moved into a starting role while DaRon Bland was dealing with a foot injury. He had a breakout performance in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders, recording 12 tackles, three pass defenses, and a sack.

Butler's injury was one of several blows the secondary suffered in 2024, and they head into camp with just as many concerns. Getting Butler back, however, could be a major boost — especially if he's able to pick up where he left off.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

