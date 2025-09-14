Cowboys Country

Injury forces Cowboys’ biggest weapon out of Week 2 clash vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys lost an explosive playmaker during their Week 2 showdown with the New York Giants.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens being held in check, the Dallas Cowboys had to turn to another option at wide receiver, KaVontae Turpin.

The fourth-year pro answered the call by coming up big on a third-down play in the second half. Turpin ran a beautiful route, resulting in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to finish the game. Turpin was injured during the second half, being forced to head to the locker room after taking a hard hit on a kick return.

Turpin spent a few minutes in the medical tent before leaving, and was called questionable to return due to a neck injury.

If he's done for the day, Turpin will finish with 47 yards on four receptions, six yards on two rushing attempts, and 100 yards on four kick returns.

With him out, the Cowboys will need their superstar players, such as Lamb and Pickens to step up and move the chains.

RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

