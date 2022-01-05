Cowboys Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

The Cowboys have guys working back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebacker Keanu Neal, especially important given Parsons’ status.

FRISCO - The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys regular-season finale is taking place on Saturday, and after a first injury report of the week on Tuesday that was reflective of a walkthrough (meaning the injury report is an estimation), Wednesday marked a ratching-up for both playoff-bound NFC East clubs.

And a ratcheting-down for the host of guys on both teams fighting their ways around the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Notably for the Eagles, the week began with a dozen players being moved off the roster.

Notable by the time Wednesday rolled around? Gigantic news as Dallas’ tremendous rookie linebacker has been moved off the roster due to COVID and is therefore in danger of missing the Week 18 game.

For Philly, QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Cowboys' injury report is helping us keep an eye on especially Jayron Kearse (hamstring)., who did some work in the early portion of the session. Running backs Tony Pollard (foot) and Ezekiel Elliott (knee) have been mentioned but both plan on playing.

The Cowboys this week designated tight end Blake Jarwin to return from the Injured Reserve list and moved receiver Michael Gallup (who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals) to IR.

The Cowboys have guys working back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and starting linebacker Keanu Neal, especially important given Parsons’ status. Neal (along with practice-squanders Tyler Coyle and Kyron Brown) returned for Wednesday’s practice. Practice squad defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who was signed on Tuesday, has been added to the COVID-19 protocol and was not at practice.

