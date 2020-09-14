SI.com
CowboyMaven
Vander Esch (Collarbone) And Jarwin (Knee) Going To Cowboys IR

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys lost the "war'' in Sunday night's Week 1 game at Los Angeles, the Rams registering a 20-17 win. But a trio of Cowboys also lost the "battle,'' as starters Leighton Vander Esch and Blake Jarwin are going to the injured reserve list due to issues stemming from the loss.

Vander Esch, a Cowboys starting linebacker, left Sunday’s season opener against the Rams in the first half with a collarbone injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game after walking to the locker room. The team says that Vander Esch — who missed much of last season after a neck injury that required offseason surgery — will go to IR with a collarbone issue that might not be season-ending.

"I'm over it,'' you'll recall Leighton saying recently regarding the neck issue. But now ... he's not, not over the injury issue.

Said Jaylon Smith of his defensive teammate: "I know how it feels to be injured. I don't wish that on anyone, (but) he's going to come back strong."

READ MORE: Rams Upend Cowboys, 20-17: 10 'Whitty' Observations

READ MORE: Galatzan Gamer - Injuries And Errors Doom Dallas

Later in the game, the Cowboys also lost starting tight end Blake Jarwin to what the team believes is a torn ACL, and Jarwin is also going to the IR list and may be done for the season.

Said Ezekiel Elliott of his offensive teammate: "It's really sad. You see a guy work so hard all of camp. ... My heart goes out to him. We're going to be praying for him."

Additionally, backup offensive lineman Cam Erving left the game with a knee injury, leaving the Cowboys thin on the offensive line.

Vander Esch was replaced in the game by Joe Thomas, and after Sean Lee spends two more weeks on IR, he can be back to help. Starting right tackle La'el Collins is also due back from IR in two weeks, and he will take his right tackle job back from rookie Terence Steele, who started against the Rams ahead of Erving. And Jarwin is backed up by Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell.

So the depth is in play. But going forward, the depth will be tested.

