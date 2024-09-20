Cowboy Roundup: Latest injury report; Team can defy salary cap tradition
Happy Friday, ladies and gentlemen. It's time to get ready for another Dallas Cowboys weekend. Let's hope this one goes a little smoother than Week 2.
As the week of practice has progressed, everyone in the organization seems to have their heads in the right place, so let's hope the performance on the field can echo those words.
For now, let's take a look around the web and see what headlines are making the rounds in Cowboys Nation. Indulge.
Thursday Injury Report
The latest practice report has been released with several stars like CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Jake Ferguson limited in Wednesday's practice.
Cowboys' in position to defy salary cap tradition
The Cowboys Wire took a look at the Cowboys' salary cap situation and how the team could do a complete 180 from the 2024 offseason.
As things currently stand, Dallas is set up to splurge when 2025 hits.
Cowboys Quick Hits
